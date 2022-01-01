Chicken wraps in Wadsworth

Go
Wadsworth restaurants
Toast

Wadsworth restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1090 Williams Reserve Blvd #300, Wadsworth

Avg 3.9 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Valley Cafe

101 High St, Wadsworth

Avg 4.6 (982 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Crispy chicken breast, tomatoes, lettuce, bleu cheese dressing wrapped in flour tortilla. Served w/ chips. Or upgrade to fries, onion rings, sweet potatoes fries or side salad.
More about Valley Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Wadsworth

French Fries

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Wadsworth to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston