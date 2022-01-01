Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Wadsworth

Go
Wadsworth restaurants
Toast

Wadsworth restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Valley Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Valley Cafe

101 High St, Wadsworth

Avg 4.6 (982 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy BBQ Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.59
Crispy chicken breast on a bed of spring mix, cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, onion and provolone cheese. Served w/ garlic toast and your choice of dressing.
Chicken Sandwich-Crispy$11.99
Crispy chicken breast topped w/ lettuce and tomato. Served w/ sidewinder fries.
More about Valley Cafe
Pizzazios Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizzazios Pizza

157 Broad St, Wadsworth

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Lrg Crispy Chicken Salad$14.24
Small Crispy Chicken Salad$9.49
More about Pizzazios Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Wadsworth

Fried Chicken Salad

Tacos

Chicken Salad

French Fries

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Garden Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Wadsworth to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston