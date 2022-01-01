Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Wadsworth

Wadsworth restaurants
Wadsworth restaurants that serve cupcakes

Valley Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Valley Cafe

101 High St, Wadsworth

Avg 4.6 (982 reviews)
Takeout
Cupcake Iced Coffee$4.50
More about Valley Cafe
Item pic

 

Dolce at the Strand

123 Broad St, Wadsworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peep Cupcakes$22.00
Pink Peeps are strawberry cake with strawberry filling. Yellow Peeps are pineapple cake filled with pineapple curd. Both are topped w/ vanilla buttercream and of course, a peep. Sold for preorder by the 1/2 dozen. Available with or without gluten.
More about Dolce at the Strand

