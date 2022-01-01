Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Wadsworth

Go
Wadsworth restaurants
Toast

Wadsworth restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1090 Williams Reserve Blvd #300, Wadsworth

Avg 3.9 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Valley Cafe

101 High St, Wadsworth

Avg 4.6 (982 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich -Grilled$11.99
Grilled chicken breast served w/ lettuce and tomato. Served with sidewinder fries and a pickle.
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.59
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of spring mix, cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, onion and provolone cheese. Served w/ garlic toast and your choice of dressing.
More about Valley Cafe
Pizzazios Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizzazios Pizza

157 Broad St, Wadsworth

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Lrg Grilled Chicken Salad$13.49
Small Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
More about Pizzazios Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Wadsworth

Crispy Chicken

Tacos

Grilled Chicken Salad

Garden Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

Cake

French Fries

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Wadsworth to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston