Grilled chicken in Wadsworth

Beef 'O' Brady's
1090 Williams Reserve Blvd #300, Wadsworth
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Valley Cafe
101 High St, Wadsworth
|Chicken Sandwich -Grilled
|$11.99
Grilled chicken breast served w/ lettuce and tomato. Served with sidewinder fries and a pickle.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.59
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of spring mix, cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, onion and provolone cheese. Served w/ garlic toast and your choice of dressing.