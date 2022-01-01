Tacos in Wadsworth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1090 Williams Reserve Blvd #300, Wadsworth

Avg 3.9 (481 reviews)
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizzazios Pizza

157 Broad St, Wadsworth

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Personal Taco Foldover 1 Sour Cream
Large Taco Foldover 6 Sour Cream
X-Large Taco PIZZA$24.49
More about Pizzazios Pizza

