Wafa's Kitchen

WAFA'S KITCHEN
WONDERFUL ATMOSPHERE FOR ALL

515 W. HAMILTON ST

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayonnaise
Falafel$7.00
Falafel Balls, tomato, lettuce, Pickles, cucumber, parsley, tahini sauce
Gyro$8.00
Beef, Lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce
Chicken Caesar$8.00
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, parmesan cheese on Gyro Bread
Shawarma$8.50
Chicken or beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, parsley, onion on pita bread
Turkey Club$8.00
Turkey, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mustard, mayo
Ham Egg & Cheese Kaiser$4.50
Soda$1.50
Cheeseburger$8.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion
Breakfast Panini$5.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil
515 W. HAMILTON ST

Allentown PA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
