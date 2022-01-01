Go
Toast

Waffle Brothers

Serving one warm waffle at a time!

700 East 1st Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bag of Waffles (GF)$10.99
Smokey Joe$9.99
Turkey, avocado, ranch, and bacon
Jersey$9.99
Ham, avocado, cheddar, pepperjack, cajun sauce, and tomato
Orange Juice$2.69
Stationary Dan Special$11.39
Tenders, choice of cheese, pickles and ranch dressing
Hot Chocolate LRG$3.29
Build Your Own$9.99
Diet Coke$2.29
Cranberry Juice$2.69
Thicc Miyagi Sandwich$11.39
Tenders, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion and maepoly sauce
See full menu

Location

700 East 1st Ave

Denver CO

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Au Feu Brasserie

No reviews yet

Quebecois Cuisine at its Finest

Postino Broadway

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stoney's Cantina - South Broadway

No reviews yet

Stoney's Cantina is a locally owned restaurant and sports bar located in the Baker neighborhood on South Broadway. We feature Mexican dishes and specialty cocktails, in a friendly lively space.

DO NOT USE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston