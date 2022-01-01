Go
Waffle Brothers

Serving one warm waffle at a time! Specializing in Breakfast and Brunch-Belgian waffles, chicken, and alcohol!

1707 Lafayette St

Popular Items

Single Little Chicken and Waffle Platters$16.29
4 mini waffles, 6 oz. of tenders or 6 wings (Add .50)
Chicken & Waffle Combo$18.89
Chicken, waffles butter, syrup, 2 dipping sauces, and 2 sides of your choice
Just Chicken & Waffles$13.79
Chicken, waffles, choice of 2 dipping sauces, butter and all the syrup in the world.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.39
Spicy Chicken-y Goodness on waffle or brioche!
Huffman (Two Waffles)$9.49
2 waffles with syrup and butter
Breakfast Sandwich$8.79
Eggs, meat, cheese between 2 waffles
Full Monty$5.99
Waffle with all freebies (cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, and whipped cream)
Tenders$8.79
6 oz
B A R T$9.49
Bacon, avocado, ranch, tomato, and an egg on top of a waffle
Fried Brussel Sprouts$3.99
Location

1707 Lafayette St

Denver CO

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
