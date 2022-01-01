Go
Waffle Brothers

Serving one warm waffle at a time! Specializing in Breakfast and Brunch-Belgian waffles, Chicken, Alcoholic Beverages, And More!

7905 W Sahara Ave

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$8.79
Eggs, meat, cheese between 2 waffles
Razzle Dazzle$8.59
Wings (6)$9.79
Double Espresso$2.19
Rookie (One Waffle)$5.99
One waffle with syrup and butter on the side
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.39
Spicy Chicken-y Goodness on waffle or brioche!
Fried Brussel Sprouts$3.99
Waffle Dipper Platter$13.49
8 mini waffles, dusted with freebies (cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, and whipped cream) and your choice of 3 toppings on the side
Huffman (Two Waffles)$9.49
2 waffles with syrup and butter
Just Chicken & Waffles$13.79
Chicken, waffles, choice of 2 dipping sauces, butter and all the syrup in the world.
Las Vegas NV

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
