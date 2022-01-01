The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco
We sincerely appreciate your business! Text or call us for more information at 201 788 7613 or 862 309 0028. We also cater small or big events!
210 Hudson Street
Popular Items
Location
210 Hudson Street
Jersey City NJ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Canteen To Go
Come in and enjoy!
Tidal Poke Co.
Experience aloha at District Kitchen @ Harborside
Gregorys Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Left Bank Burger Bar HARBORSIDE
Come in and enjoy!