The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco

We sincerely appreciate your business! Text or call us for more information at 201 788 7613 or 862 309 0028. We also cater small or big events!

210 Hudson Street

Popular Items

Plain Waffle w/ Add Ons$7.00
Create your Own!
Add Ons $1 each:
bacon,
spinach,
ham,
cheese,
bell peppers,
tomato,
eggs
Grilled Cheese$6.00
Fontina and Cheddar Cheese
Omelette Sandwich$5.00
Made to order- Add ons each $1
bacon,
spinach,
ham,
cheese,
bell peppers,
tomato
Parisian Waffle$9.00
Ham, egg and Gruyere.
Plain Waffle w/ Add Ons$7.00
Create your own!
Add Ons $1 each:
bananas,
strawberries,
whipped cream,
ice cream,
Nutella,
Speculoos,
marshmallows,
nuts
See full menu

Location

Jersey City NJ

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

