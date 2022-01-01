Waffles and Whatnot
Waffles and Whatnot is a socially conscious eater that accommodates nearly all food allergies and restrictions. It offers a variety of foods from breakfast meals to chicken and waffles but the best thing on the menu isn't on the menu. Ask for the Chef's Choice.
500 Muldoon Road Unit 5
Anchorage AK
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
