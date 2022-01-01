Go
Waffles and Whatnot is a socially conscious eater that accommodates nearly all food allergies and restrictions. It offers a variety of foods from breakfast meals to chicken and waffles but the best thing on the menu isn't on the menu. Ask for the Chef's Choice.

500 Muldoon Road Unit 5

Salty BAYB Daddy$16.50
BAYB Daddy with bacon
House Omelette$15.00
Bacon, spinach, onion, bell peppers, cheese
Heaven$8.00
Marshmallow fluff, cookie butter, bananas, salted caramel (KARE-UH-MEL) drizzle
WAWN Bad Ass Yard Bird (BAYB)$14.00
Our signature hand-cut and breaded strips with a Saint waffle
BAYB Mama$15.00
Honey drenched BAYB with a Saint Waffle
Auntie$16.00
Leveled up BAYB Daddy with mac-n-cheese inside
Two'Fer One$14.00
Two eggs and two slices of bacon for one Saint waffle
Toddler Tummy$8.00
One strip and a Saint waffle
Kid's Meal$9.00
Scrambeled egg w/cheese and a slice of bacon
BAYB Daddy$14.00
Chicken strips, grilled cheese, waffle sandwich
500 Muldoon Road Unit 5

Anchorage AK

Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
