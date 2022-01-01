Go
WAFFLE STOP

The waffle has suffered a great injustice. Trapped in the world of breakfast food, this delicious and dynamic treat has not had the chance to spread its syrupy wings and soar to the culinary heights for which it was truly made. Until now.

FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

2710 N Proctor • $$

Avg 4.3 (1339 reviews)

Popular Items

HASH BROWNS$3.50
Seasoned hash browns
BUTTERMILK WAFFLES$8.00
A big, fluffy & flavorful buttermilk waffle just like mom used to make. Also available with Pecans, Blueberries, and Chocolate Chips.
HAM & CHEESE SCRAMBLE$14.00
Three eggs scrambled with grilled diced ham and topped with
Tillamook™ cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns and toast.
CLASSIC CHICKEN & WAFFLE$16.00
Two buttermilk fried tenders over a Southern Waffle, with cinnamon
butter and honey syrup.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN & WAFFLE$16.00
Two buttermilk fried tenders drenched in our Nashville Hot spice
over a Pearl Sugar Waffle, with our hot honey drizzle.
BACON AVO SCRAMBLE$15.00
Three eggs scrambled with bacon and diced tomatoes, topped with
sliced avocado and Tillamook™ cheddar cheese. Served with hash
browns and toast.
NUTELLA STRAWBERRY BANANA$12.00
Pearl Sugar Waffle, strawberries, bananas, chocolate hazelnut
spread, whipped cream.
WAKE N WAFFLE$16.00
Choose one of our waffles, two eggs, hash browns, and choice of bacon, pork sausage, or chicken apple sausage.
PEARL SUGAR WAFFLE$9.00
Our artisan Liege recipe, a brioche-style dough baked with bits of caramelized pearl sugar. So good you don’t need syrup!
CALIFORNIA SCRAMBLE$15.00
Three eggs scrambled with seasoned & grilled chicken, fresh spinach, and sautéed onion, topped with Beecher’s™ Flagship cheddar and sliced avocado. Served with hash browns and toast.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2710 N Proctor

Tacoma WA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

