WAFFLE STOP & JOHNNY COFFEE

WAFFLE STOP
The waffle has suffered a great injustice. Trapped in the world of breakfast food, this delicious and dynamic treat has not had the chance to spread its syrupy wings and soar to the culinary heights for which it was truly made. Until now.
JOHNNY COFFEE
We’re a modern coffee shop with an old soul. The type of place where you can kick back and crack wise with your barista while enjoying a cup of boutique coffee, smoothie, a fresh pastry or your choice of hot teas. We don’t judge. We just want you to enjoy yourself.

11199 Pacific Crest Place

Popular Items

FRIED CHICKEN & EGG BOWL$15.00
Southern Waffle topped with Tillamook™ cheddar cheese, Nashville Hot OR buttermilk fried chicken, two eggs, smothered in
house-made peppered cream gravy.
MESS HAUL$19.00
Our take on Biscuits and gravy, Waffle Style! Two Southern Waffles stacked with hash browns and three eggs, smothered in house-made gravy and topped with diced applewood bacon.
KIDS CHICKEN TENDER$8.00
Buttermilk fried chicken tender served with waffle fries.
HAM & CHEESE SCRAMBLE$14.00
Three eggs scrambled with grilled diced ham and topped with
Tillamook™ cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns and toast.
SOUTH OF THE BORDER SCRAMBLE$16.00
Three scrambled eggs, pulled pork carnitas, fiesta hash browns, red bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes, topped with cilantro and radishes.
11199 Pacific Crest Place

Silverdale WA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:59 pm
