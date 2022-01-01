Wagaya - Midtown
Come in and enjoy!
339 14th St NW
Popular Items
Location
339 14th St NW
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bantam And Biddy
Come in and enjoy!
SriThai - Atlantic Station
The owners of SriThai Duluth have a long history of successful restaurants in the metro Atlanta area. They first started their reputation in Atlanta with Thaicoon located in Atlanta & Marietta. Then they ventured up north and started a small family restaurant in the heart of Snellville called SriThai and are now proud to open SriThai 2 in the Duluth location! With over 25+ years of experience in the restaurant industry, we are extremely proud to set a standard and present a menu that no other Thai restaurant in the area can compare. We are excited to serve the Duluth area an authentic unforgettable Thai and Japanese dining experience! Please come in today!
Spice House- Midtown
Come in and enjoy!
The Pig & The Pearl
Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar! Brunch On The Weekends! $1 Oysters Every Thursday & Friday! $5 Cocktails & $15 Pitchers Of mimosas All The Time!