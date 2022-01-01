Go
Wagaya

Wagaya is a homey Japanese ramen shop located in Honolulu, HI serving amazing bowls of ramen created from scratch with lot's of love.

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

2080 S King St • $$

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)

Popular Items

Gyoza$6.50
Japanese style pork, cabbage and chive gyoza. Prepared pan-fried.
Vegetarian Ramen$13.95
A gentle vegetable broth is given depth and flavor with miso and sesame. Topped with a soft-boiled egg, miso cabbage, corn, choi sum, kikurage, sesame, nori, green onion, and fried garlic.
Need Utensils?
Please add the number of utensil sets you would like us to include with your order.
Potato Mochi$5.50
Potato with mochiko, tossed in a sweet shoyu butter glaze and wrapped in nori.
Chicken Karaage$10.50
Seasoned fried chicken served with tangy green onion dipping sauce
Gyodashi Shoyu Ramen$13.50
Our take on the classic shoyu ramen, with a light chicken and fish broth, served with our thin noodles. Topped with 2pc char siu, half a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, chili bamboo, kikurage mushroom, sesame, nori, iwanori, and green onion.
Tan Tan Men$15.25
Rich sesame broth is perfectly balanced with mild spice and miso ground pork.
Topped with ground pork miso, 2pc char siu, half a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, sesame, nori, and shredded chili.
Corn Tempura$8.95
Deep fried corn kernels fritters served with Hawaiian sea salt
Garlic Wagaya Ramen (Kuro)$14.25
Our classic tonkotsu ramen is kicked up a notch with garlic. Our most popular ramen! Topped with 2pc char siu, a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, kikurage mushroom, sesame seeds, nori, green onion, and fried garlic bits.
Wagaya Ramen (Shiro)$13.50
Our classic tonkotsu broth - pure comfort. Topped with 2pc char siu, a soft-boiled egg, choi sum, kikurage mushroom, sesame seeds, nori, and green onion.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

2080 S King St

Honolulu HI

Sunday4:01 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

