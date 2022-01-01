Go
Toast

Wagner's Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

246 Park Ave • $$

Avg 5 (138 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Catering
Takeout

Location

246 Park Ave

Lockport NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shamus Restaurant

No reviews yet

Shamus

Ashker's Fresh Express Market - Lockport - 8

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Davison Road Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Marvins at Widewaters

No reviews yet

Come enjoy a Coney and some curly fries in our 50's style dining room or outside on our extensive grounds. Walk the nature trail, play some yard games, or just relax with an ice cream cone while the kids play on our playground!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston