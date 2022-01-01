Go
Wagon Wheel BBQ

BBQ

861 Leong Dr. • $$

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)

Popular Items

Full Rack Ribs$30.50
St Louis style pork ribs with our original BBQ sauce
4 Meat Meal$32.00
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
Tri Tip Lb$24.50
Hand cut smoked tri-tip
1 Hotlink$5.50
Regular Brisket Meal$15.00
Our hand cut smoked beef brisket. Served with your choice of two sides and bread.
Brisket Lb$24.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
2 Meat Meal$21.00
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
Regular Pulled Pork Meal$13.50
Slow cooked for several hours with our vinegar molasses hog wash on the side. Served with your choice of two sides and bread.
3 Meat Meal$26.50
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
Mac and Cheese Pint$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

861 Leong Dr.

Mountain View CA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
