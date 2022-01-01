Go
Wah Gwan

We welcome everyone to come experience the food and culture of Jamaican and Nigerian Cuisine.

6228 Troost Ave

Popular Items

Curry Chicken Pattie$2.95
Beef Suya$2.95
Curry Chicken$14.95
Sauted chicken in curry seasoning
Beef Pattie$2.95
Egusi soup$16.95
Brown Stew Chicken$14.95
Oxtails$20.95
Rasta Pasta w/Shrimp$14.95
Coconut Curry Shrimp$13.95
Jerk Chicken$14.95
Spicy, Jerk seasoned oven baked Chicken
Location

6228 Troost Ave

Kansas City MO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

