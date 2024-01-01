Waha Grill - 40787 Waha Rd
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
40787 Waha Rd, Lewiston ID 83501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Java Stop - 21st St. - 921 21st street 83501
No Reviews
921 21st street 83501 South Gate Plaza, ID 83501
View restaurant