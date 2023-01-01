Pies in Wahiawa
Wahiawa restaurants that serve pies
More about Beyond Boba Tea - 64 Kukui Street
Beyond Boba Tea - 64 Kukui Street
64 Kukui Street, Wahiawa
|Just Like Pumpkin Pie Dream
|$0.00
Just like pumpkin pie with all things nice, sugar, and spice in a creamy and decadent drink with brown sugar walls and chewy tapioca boba. Order it standard with whole milk or non-dairy options. Limited time only!
More about Old Town Pizzeria & Tap House - 167 C. South Kamehameha Highway
Old Town Pizzeria & Tap House - 167 C. South Kamehameha Highway
167 C. South Kamehameha Highway, Wahiawa
|CINNA-PIE
|$8.00
A small dessert bread baked with honey-cinnamon butter and topped with brown sugar & cinnamon and a house-made icing!
**MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU- Enjoy with a specialized Rebel Alliance addition**