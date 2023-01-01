Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Wahiawa

Wahiawa restaurants
Wahiawa restaurants that serve pies

Beyond Boba Tea - 64 Kukui Street

64 Kukui Street, Wahiawa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Just Like Pumpkin Pie Dream$0.00
Just like pumpkin pie with all things nice, sugar, and spice in a creamy and decadent drink with brown sugar walls and chewy tapioca boba. Order it standard with whole milk or non-dairy options. Limited time only!
More about Beyond Boba Tea - 64 Kukui Street
Old Town Pizzeria & Tap House - 167 C. South Kamehameha Highway

167 C. South Kamehameha Highway, Wahiawa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CINNA-PIE$8.00
A small dessert bread baked with honey-cinnamon butter and topped with brown sugar & cinnamon and a house-made icing!
**MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU- Enjoy with a specialized Rebel Alliance addition**
More about Old Town Pizzeria & Tap House - 167 C. South Kamehameha Highway
