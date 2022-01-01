Go
Toast

Wah Jee Wah

Come in and enjoy!

32681 Mission Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Veg bbq Plate$15.00
2 veg skewars with bread chutney one side
pompano whole fish$26.00
whole fish fry with coconut curry, rice pickled onions
chicken tikka (boneless)$8.00
chicken leg (bone in)$8.00
mushroom$8.00
rice$3.00
paneer tikka$8.00
masala mac n cheese$5.00
Non Veg bbq Platter$28.00
bread$2.00
See full menu

Location

32681 Mission Blvd

Hayward CA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mission Hills Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hippie's Brew - 11th Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ramen Shu

No reviews yet

We are an authentic Japanese Ramen Store.
Please enjoy our delicious appetizer and popular ramen and rice dishes!

Cafe 86- Union City

No reviews yet

An independent Tea and Coffee company with a goal to provide our community with nothing but the best coffee, tea, and desserts. We work hand-in-hand with local vendors that results in a synergy which enables us to provide you with the freshest, highest quality products while building camaraderie within the community.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston