Wahoo's Bar and Grill Restaurant

Perched above the world-famous Whale Harbor Marina, Wahoo's Bar and Grill offers the Key's freshest selection of locally caught fish and seafood including mahi-mahi, grouper, snapper, tuna, and Florida lobster that come right from our docks. Wahoo's Bar and Grill offers both an indoor and outdoor bar to help you lose track of time while here in paradise. Just don't forget about our fantastic happy hour which is available Monday through Friday from 4pm to 7pm



83413 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY