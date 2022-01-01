Go
Wahoo's Eatery

20th Anniversary Year- Roadside Eatery featuring fresh, hand-patted burgers, fresh produce, wraps, hand-cut FF all served with a smile. Expansive outdoor seating, touch free ordering, clean space, good clean fun!

2 Whites Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Wrap$9.00
(Marinated-tender grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, & cheese, served warm)
Onion Ring$5.25
Beer-Battered Onion Ring only the best!
Seasoned Fry Large$4.99
A lightly seasoned Fry
Hand Cut Fry Large$5.25
Hand Cut, par cooked and finished to order- so simple stands the test of time.
Cheeseburger$8.75
Buffalo Wrap$9.25
(Tender grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese. Marinated in our special buffalo sauce)
Seasoned Fry Small$4.00
A lightly seasoned Fry
1/2lb Sweet Potato$5.25
Crispy Chicken Wrap$9.25
Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Tomato, lettuce, Ranch,BBQ Sauce-WOW!)
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.75
Location

2 Whites Rd

Wilmington VT

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

