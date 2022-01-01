Go
27 Holland St

Popular Items

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$13.95
double pan-fried salmon, pineapple, edamame, romaine lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, scallions & sesame seeds with teriyaki sauce
Hawaiian Bowl 🌶$14.95
ahi tuna & salmon, avocado, cucumber, sweet corn, red onion, spring mix, nori furikake with Waikiki classic sauce
Vegetable Spring Roll (2）$3.95
Waikiki Fire Bowl 🌶$14.95
spicy shoyu ahi tuna & spicy shoyu salmon, red cabbage, cucumber, radish, jalapeño, seaweed salad, nori furikake with wasabi mayo
Fried Pork & Chicken Gyoza (6)$7.50
Brown Sugar Milk Tea w. Bubbles$5.95
Poke Bowl$13.95
Build your own poke bowl, includes 1 base, 2 or 3 proteins, up to 10 mix ins, 2 sauces and garnish of your choice
Volcano Bowl 🌶$14.95
spicy shoyu salmon, spicy ground tuna, avocado, red onion, edamame, pickled radishes & carrots, masago, tempura crunch, scallions & sesame seeds with spicy mayo
Location

27 Holland St

Somerville MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
