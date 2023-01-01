Chicken sandwiches in Waikoloa
Waikoloa restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Foster's Kitchen Waikoloa - 69-250 Waikoloa Beach RD
Foster's Kitchen Waikoloa - 69-250 Waikoloa Beach RD
69-250 Waikoloa Beach RD, Waikoloa
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Chicken breast grilled and covered in a family recipe lilikoi BBQ sauce topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and crispy onions. Includes choice of one fresh side.
More about Lava Java Waikoloa - 68-1845 Waikoloa Rd
Lava Java Waikoloa - 68-1845 Waikoloa Rd
68-1845 Waikoloa Rd, Waikoloa
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Boneless Skinless chicken breast, broiled and served on our Brioche bun with ranch, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of French fries or Side Salad.