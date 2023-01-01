Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Waikoloa

Waikoloa restaurants
Waikoloa restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Foster's Kitchen Waikoloa - 69-250 Waikoloa Beach RD

69-250 Waikoloa Beach RD, Waikoloa

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Chicken breast grilled and covered in a family recipe lilikoi BBQ sauce topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and crispy onions. Includes choice of one fresh side.
More about Foster's Kitchen Waikoloa - 69-250 Waikoloa Beach RD
Lava Java Waikoloa - 68-1845 Waikoloa Rd

68-1845 Waikoloa Rd, Waikoloa

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Boneless Skinless chicken breast, broiled and served on our Brioche bun with ranch, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of French fries or Side Salad.
More about Lava Java Waikoloa - 68-1845 Waikoloa Rd
