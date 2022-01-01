Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waimea restaurants you'll love

Waimea restaurants
  • Waimea

Wrangler's Steakhouse image

GRILL • STEAKS

Wrangler's Steakhouse

9852 Kaumualii Hwy, Waimea

Avg 3.9 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wrangler Burger$12.00
5 oz Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms, Lettuce & Tomato
Japanese Tempura$24.00
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura, & Teriyaki Steak
Calamari$12.00
Deep Fried Rings & Tentacles with Cocktail Sauce
Chicken in a Barrel BBQ - Waimea

9400 Kaumualii Hwy, Waimea

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Meat Lovers
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, red onion, Italian sausage, bacon
Loaded Fries$12.95
Seasoned fries loaded with cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro sauce, and choice of chicken or pork (beef extra $1.25).
Supreme
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell pepper, red onion, Italian sausage, olives
The Saddle Room

9852 Kaumualii Hwy, Waimea

Avg 4.6 (273 reviews)
Cheeseburgers

