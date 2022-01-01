Waimea restaurants you'll love
Wrangler's Steakhouse
GRILL • STEAKS
Wrangler's Steakhouse
9852 Kaumualii Hwy, Waimea
|Popular items
|Wrangler Burger
|$12.00
5 oz Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms, Lettuce & Tomato
|Japanese Tempura
|$24.00
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura, & Teriyaki Steak
|Calamari
|$12.00
Deep Fried Rings & Tentacles with Cocktail Sauce
Chicken in a Barrel BBQ - Waimea
Chicken in a Barrel BBQ - Waimea
9400 Kaumualii Hwy, Waimea
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, red onion, Italian sausage, bacon
|Loaded Fries
|$12.95
Seasoned fries loaded with cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro sauce, and choice of chicken or pork (beef extra $1.25).
|Supreme
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell pepper, red onion, Italian sausage, olives
The Saddle Room
The Saddle Room
9852 Kaumualii Hwy, Waimea