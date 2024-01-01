Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rice bowls in
Waipahu
/
Waipahu
/
Rice Bowls
Waipahu restaurants that serve rice bowls
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Tiano's Restaurant
94-673 Kupuohi St., Waipahu
Avg 4.6
(44 reviews)
Chicken Long Rice (Bowl)
$10.00
More about Tiano's Restaurant
Kuni
94-210 Leokane Street Unit 108, Waipahu
No reviews yet
Teri Beef Ribeye Bowl w/ Rice, Kamaboko & Takuan
$16.00
More about Kuni
