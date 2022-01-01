Go
Waka Dog Cafe

Best Chicago Dog in town, along with many other delicious home cooked comfort food items!

HOT DOGS

1809 South Bend Avenue • $

Avg 4.6 (358 reviews)

Popular Items

Two Dog Special$9.99
two dogs of choice + fries & drink
Fried Pickle Chips$4.99
Regular Dog$3.49
Chicago Dog$4.99
mustard, relish, onion, tomato, pickle spear, sport peppers on a poppy seed bun
1/4 lb Cheeseburger Basket$10.99
fries & drink - brioche bun
Kids' Hot Dog Basket$5.99
Create Your own Smash Burger Basket$11.99
Pork Tenderloin$5.99
brioche bun
Chicago Dog Basket$8.99
mustard, relish, onion, tomato, pickle spear, sport peppers on a poppy seed bun + fries & drink
Fries$3.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1809 South Bend Avenue

South Bend IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
