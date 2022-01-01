Wake Forest American restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
1000 Forestville Rd, Wake Forest
16" Cheese
|$15.99
Classic Roll
|$13.99
SIde of Fries
|$2.49
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Real McCoy's
3325 Rogers Rd, Wake Forest
Classic Burger
|$14.49
Our premium Sterling Silver Beef Patty on a toasted Brioche Bun served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, with your choice of Cheese. Add-on to your burger to create your own masterpiece.
Half Tender Platter
|$11.99
Fresh tenders hand battered and fried. Best in Town! 4 Tenders, about 1/2 pound of meat. Served with your choice of sauce and side.
6 Wings Grilled
|$14.99
Jumbo chicken wings smoked over hickory wood in a Myron Mixon hydro cooker. Have them tossed how you like, served with Ranch, Blue Cheese, or Alabama White Sauce. Come with Celery and Carrots.
Buffalo Brothers Wake Forest
11735 RETAIL DRIVE, WAKE FOREST
Bacon Cheese Fries
|$10.00
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch
20 Wings
|$27.00
Choice of wing sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)
1/2# Boneless Wings
|$11.00
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)