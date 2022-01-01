Wake Forest bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Wake Forest
Lonerider Brewing Wake Forest Hideout
1839 S Main St Suite 600, Wake Forest
|Saloon Style Pilsner 6 pack
|$9.99
We’ve rounded up some great malts and hops for Hoppy Ki Yay IPA, our year-round IPA. This straw-colored ale is hopped with Mosaic and Idaho 7. The Hops are balanced out by a mild body from the malts.
|Shotgun Betty 6 pack
|$9.99
Shotgun Betty uses her sharpshooting skills to target those that show a weakness for wheat beer with a body that won’t quit. This German-style hefeweizen features a rich, banana-clove nose and refreshing dry finish.
|Shotgun Betty Case
|$35.96
$35.96
Gonza Tacos y Tequila
1849 South Main St., Wake Forest
|FAJITAS
|$15.00
bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / salad / choice of chicken, veggies. Steak or shrimp*, add +$3.00
|GUACAMOLE
|$8.00
avocado / pico de gallo
|MEXICAN FLAG
|$16.00
corn tortillas / steak / chicken / paisa beans / cheese / mexican cream / tomatillo sauce / chile de arbol sauce / cilantro
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
1000 Forestville Rd, Wake Forest
|16" Cheese
|$15.99
|Classic Roll
|$13.99
|SIde of Fries
|$2.49
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Real McCoy's
3325 Rogers Rd, Wake Forest
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$14.49
Our premium Sterling Silver Beef Patty on a toasted Brioche Bun served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, with your choice of Cheese. Add-on to your burger to create your own masterpiece.
|Half Tender Platter
|$11.99
Fresh tenders hand battered and fried. Best in Town! 4 Tenders, about 1/2 pound of meat. Served with your choice of sauce and side.
|6 Wings Grilled
|$14.99
Jumbo chicken wings smoked over hickory wood in a Myron Mixon hydro cooker. Have them tossed how you like, served with Ranch, Blue Cheese, or Alabama White Sauce. Come with Celery and Carrots.