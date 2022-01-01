Wake Forest bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Wake Forest

Lonerider Brewing Wake Forest Hideout image

 

Lonerider Brewing Wake Forest Hideout

1839 S Main St Suite 600, Wake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Saloon Style Pilsner 6 pack$9.99
We’ve rounded up some great malts and hops for Hoppy Ki Yay IPA, our year-round IPA. This straw-colored ale is hopped with Mosaic and Idaho 7. The Hops are balanced out by a mild body from the malts.
Shotgun Betty 6 pack$9.99
Shotgun Betty uses her sharpshooting skills to target those that show a weakness for wheat beer with a body that won’t quit. This German-style hefeweizen features a rich, banana-clove nose and refreshing dry finish.
Shotgun Betty Case$35.96
Shotgun Betty uses her sharpshooting skills to target those that show a weakness for wheat beer with a body that won’t quit. This German-style hefeweizen features a rich, banana-clove nose and refreshing dry finish.
More about Lonerider Brewing Wake Forest Hideout
Gonza Tacos y Tequila image

 

Gonza Tacos y Tequila

1849 South Main St., Wake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FAJITAS$15.00
bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / salad / choice of chicken, veggies. Steak or shrimp*, add +$3.00
GUACAMOLE$8.00
avocado / pico de gallo
MEXICAN FLAG$16.00
corn tortillas / steak / chicken / paisa beans / cheese / mexican cream / tomatillo sauce / chile de arbol sauce / cilantro
More about Gonza Tacos y Tequila
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

1000 Forestville Rd, Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
16" Cheese$15.99
Classic Roll$13.99
SIde of Fries$2.49
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
Real McCoy's image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Real McCoy's

3325 Rogers Rd, Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (437 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Burger$14.49
Our premium Sterling Silver Beef Patty on a toasted Brioche Bun served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, with your choice of Cheese. Add-on to your burger to create your own masterpiece.
Half Tender Platter$11.99
Fresh tenders hand battered and fried. Best in Town! 4 Tenders, about 1/2 pound of meat. Served with your choice of sauce and side.
6 Wings Grilled$14.99
Jumbo chicken wings smoked over hickory wood in a Myron Mixon hydro cooker. Have them tossed how you like, served with Ranch, Blue Cheese, or Alabama White Sauce. Come with Celery and Carrots.
More about Real McCoy's

