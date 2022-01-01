Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Wake Forest

Wake Forest restaurants
Wake Forest restaurants that serve boneless wings

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Real McCoy's

3325 Rogers Rd, Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (437 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
12 Boneless Wings$16.49
Dark Meat boneless and breaded chicken bites. Tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and carrots.
6 Boneless Wings$8.99
Dark Meat boneless and breaded chicken bites. Tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and carrots.
Kids Boneless Wings$5.99
Breaded Boneless chicken made from dark meat.
More about Real McCoy's
Buffalo Brothers Wake Forest image

 

Buffalo Brothers Wake Forest

11735 RETAIL DRIVE, WAKE FOREST

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
5 Boneless Wing Combo$6.50
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1) / Choice of side
1# Boneless Wings$20.00
Choice of wings sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)
1/2# Boneless Wings$11.00
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
More about Buffalo Brothers Wake Forest

