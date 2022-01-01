Cake in Wake Forest
Wake Forest restaurants that serve cake
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Big Al's BBQ
950 Gateway Commons Circle, Wake Forest
|Crab Cake Platter (1 Cake)
|$13.25
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Real McCoy's
3325 Rogers Rd, Wake Forest
|Better Than Anything Cake
|$7.99
Molten Caramel Chocolate Cake with a thick layer of whipped cream, Heath bar topping, and chocolate syrup.
|Carrot Cake
|$7.99
Mama's best. Home made, very moist, carrot cake with cream cheese icing.
Buffalo Brothers Wake Forest
11735 RETAIL DRIVE, WAKE FOREST
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake
|$9.00