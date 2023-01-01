Carrot cake in Wake Forest
Wake Forest restaurants that serve carrot cake
Favor Cakes and Cream
11016 capital blvd, Wake forest
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Ingredients: Flour: enriched bleached flour, wheat flour, niacin, iron, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, baking powder, baking soda, sodium aluminum, phosphate, monocalcium phosphate, salt, calcium sulfate, crush pineapple, shredded carrots, chopped walnuts, baking soda, vegetable oil, eggs, brown sugar
Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat, Walnuts
Net Wt. 8.2oz (232.4g)
The Cooking Mama @ The Flavor District
11016 Capital Blvd, Wake Forest
|Carrot Cake Cheesecake
|$8.50
If you like Carrot Cake your gonna love this cheesecake. Give this cheesecake A Cheesecake Lover has perfected this one.