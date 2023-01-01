Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Wake Forest

Wake Forest restaurants
Wake Forest restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

Favor Cakes and Cream

11016 capital blvd, Wake forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$8.00
Ingredients: Flour: enriched bleached flour, wheat flour, niacin, iron, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, baking powder, baking soda, sodium aluminum, phosphate, monocalcium phosphate, salt, calcium sulfate, crush pineapple, shredded carrots, chopped walnuts, baking soda, vegetable oil, eggs, brown sugar
Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat, Walnuts
Net Wt. 8.2oz (232.4g)
More about Favor Cakes and Cream
Item pic

 

The Cooking Mama @ The Flavor District

11016 Capital Blvd, Wake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake Cheesecake$8.50
If you like Carrot Cake your gonna love this cheesecake. Give this cheesecake A Cheesecake Lover has perfected this one.
More about The Cooking Mama @ The Flavor District
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Real McCoy's

3325 Rogers Rd, Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (437 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Keto Carrot Cake$8.25
Keto Carrot Cake$8.25
Carrot Cake$7.99
Mama's best. Home made, very moist, carrot cake with cream cheese icing.
More about Real McCoy's

