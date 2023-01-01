Chicken salad in Wake Forest
Wake Forest restaurants that serve chicken salad
Buffalo Brothers Pizza & Wing Co
11735 RETAIL DRIVE, WAKE FOREST
|BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad
|$10.00
Marinated grilled chicken, romaine & iceberg, diced tomatoes, tortilla strips, cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch & BBQ drizzle
|California Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Marinated grilled chicken, romaine & iceberg, diced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, almond slivers, Craisins / Choice of Salad Dressing