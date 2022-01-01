Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Wake Forest

Wake Forest restaurants
Wake Forest restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Big Al's BBQ

950 Gateway Commons Circle, Wake Forest

Pulled (BBQ) Chicken Sandwich$6.50
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Real McCoy's

3325 Rogers Rd, Wake Forest

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.99
All White Meat Chicken Breast on a toasted Brioche Bun served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, with your choice of Cheese.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
BBQ or Buffalo – Fresh battered and fried Chicken sandwich served with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle.
Buffalo Brothers Wake Forest

11735 RETAIL DRIVE, WAKE FOREST

"THE" Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Breaded chicken breast, pepper jack, jalapeno cream cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, Constanzo roll / Choice of Side
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Breaded chicken breast, choice of wing sauce, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo roll / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
