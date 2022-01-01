Chicken sandwiches in Wake Forest
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Big Al's BBQ
950 Gateway Commons Circle, Wake Forest
|Pulled (BBQ) Chicken Sandwich
|$6.50
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Real McCoy's
3325 Rogers Rd, Wake Forest
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
All White Meat Chicken Breast on a toasted Brioche Bun served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, with your choice of Cheese.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
BBQ or Buffalo – Fresh battered and fried Chicken sandwich served with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle.
Buffalo Brothers Wake Forest
11735 RETAIL DRIVE, WAKE FOREST
|"THE" Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Breaded chicken breast, pepper jack, jalapeno cream cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, Constanzo roll / Choice of Side
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Breaded chicken breast, choice of wing sauce, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo roll / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side