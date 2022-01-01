Chicken wraps in Wake Forest
Wake Forest restaurants that serve chicken wraps
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Big Al's BBQ
950 Gateway Commons Circle, Wake Forest
|Pulled Chicken Wrap
|$9.25
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
1000 Forestville Rd, Wake Forest
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.99
|Greek Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Buffalo Brothers Wake Forest
11735 RETAIL DRIVE, WAKE FOREST
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$10.00
Breaded chicken tenders, ranch, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Choice of Side
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Breaded chicken tenders, choice of wing sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
Marinated grilled chicken, zesty Caesar dressing, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, flour tortilla / Choice of Side