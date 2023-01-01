Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Wake Forest

Wake Forest restaurants
Wake Forest restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Hartura

12239 Capital blvd., Wake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
chipotle chicken pasta$15.00
More about Hartura
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders - Wake Forest

1000 Forestville Rd, Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
18" Chipotle Chicken
4" Chipotle Chicken w/Chips
9" Chipotle Chicken
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders - Wake Forest

