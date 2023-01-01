Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chipotle chicken in
Wake Forest
/
Wake Forest
/
Chipotle Chicken
Wake Forest restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
Hartura
12239 Capital blvd., Wake Forest
No reviews yet
chipotle chicken pasta
$15.00
More about Hartura
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders - Wake Forest
1000 Forestville Rd, Wake Forest
Avg 4.3
(252 reviews)
18" Chipotle Chicken
4" Chipotle Chicken w/Chips
9" Chipotle Chicken
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders - Wake Forest
