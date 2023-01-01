Enchiladas in Wake Forest
Wake Forest restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Gonza Tacos y Tequila - Wake Forest
Gonza Tacos y Tequila - Wake Forest
1849 South Main St., Wake Forest
|ENCHILADAS CON MOLE
|$15.00
chicken / mole / queso fresco / refried beans / rice / onions / cilantro
More about Raleigh Tamales
Raleigh Tamales
11016 Capital Blvd, Raleigh
|Chicken Enchiladas Verdes
|$24.99
Fresh Roasted chicken Shredded, Corn tortillas ,Sautéd onion , In House green salsa , Cotija cheese , Monterey cheese , Crema Mexican.
Gluten Free , Soy Free
Take home and bake or place in the freezer
Serves 6