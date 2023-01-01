Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Wake Forest

Go
Wake Forest restaurants
Wake Forest restaurants that serve enchiladas

Gonza Tacos y Tequila image

 

Gonza Tacos y Tequila - Wake Forest

1849 South Main St., Wake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
ENCHILADAS CON MOLE$15.00
chicken / mole / queso fresco / refried beans / rice / onions / cilantro
More about Gonza Tacos y Tequila - Wake Forest
Item pic

 

Raleigh Tamales

11016 Capital Blvd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas Verdes$24.99
Fresh Roasted chicken Shredded, Corn tortillas ,Sautéd onion , In House green salsa , Cotija cheese , Monterey cheese , Crema Mexican.
Gluten Free , Soy Free
Take home and bake or place in the freezer
Serves 6
More about Raleigh Tamales

