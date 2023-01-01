Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Wake Forest

Wake Forest restaurants
Wake Forest restaurants that serve fried rice

TDLLO Ramen & Sushi

3612 ROGERS BRANCH RD SUITE 101, WAKE FORST

TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice$3.00
Sushi Siam - 🎊Use promo code “BOGO” followed by number of roll for free. Ex “BOGO1” is buy 1 get 1 , not valid through for third-party

928 Gateway Commons Cir, Wake Forest

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
L. House Fried Rice$9.95
Fried rice with egg, onion, sweet pea & carrot.
Pineapple Fried Rice$17.95
Stir fried rice with egg, shrimp, chicken, pineapple, curry powder, raisins, onions, cashew nuts and scallion
House Fried Rice$12.95
Authentic stir-fried rice with egg, onion, sweet pea & carrot.
