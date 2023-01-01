Fried rice in Wake Forest
Wake Forest restaurants that serve fried rice
More about TDLLO Ramen & Sushi
TDLLO Ramen & Sushi
3612 ROGERS BRANCH RD SUITE 101, WAKE FORST
|Fried Rice
|$3.00
More about Sushi Siam - 🎊Use promo code “BOGO” followed by number of roll for free. Ex “BOGO1” is buy 1 get 1 , not valid through for third-party
Sushi Siam - 🎊Use promo code “BOGO” followed by number of roll for free. Ex “BOGO1” is buy 1 get 1 , not valid through for third-party
928 Gateway Commons Cir, Wake Forest
|L. House Fried Rice
|$9.95
Fried rice with egg, onion, sweet pea & carrot.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$17.95
Stir fried rice with egg, shrimp, chicken, pineapple, curry powder, raisins, onions, cashew nuts and scallion
|House Fried Rice
|$12.95
Authentic stir-fried rice with egg, onion, sweet pea & carrot.