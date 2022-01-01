Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Wake Forest

Wake Forest restaurants
Wake Forest restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Sushi Siam image

 

Sushi Siam

928 Gateway Commons Cir, Wake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai's Herb Grilled Chicken$15.95
KID Grilled Chicken SATAY & Rice$7.00
Grilled skewered chicken marinated in Thai spices, served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish
More about Sushi Siam
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Real McCoy's

3325 Rogers Rd, Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (437 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.99
All White Meat Chicken Breast on a toasted Brioche Bun served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, with your choice of Cheese.
Kids Grilled Chicken$5.99
5 ounce grilled chicken breast. Served with a choice of side.
More about Real McCoy's

