Gumbo in Wake Forest
Wake Forest restaurants that serve gumbo
The Cooking Mama @ The Flavor District
11016 Capital Blvd, Wake Forest
|Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
|$10.00
Try mama's hearty, rich Creole stew generously seasoned with chicken and andouille sausage served over white rice.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Real McCoy's
3325 Rogers Rd, Wake Forest
|Gumbo
|$16.99
House-made Creole Classic (Chicken, Andouille, & Shrimp) served with Rice.
|Seafood Gumbo
|$22.99
House-made Creole Classic (Scallops, Andouille, and Shrimp) served with Rice.
|Lunch Cup of Gumbo
|$6.99