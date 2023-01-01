Mussels in Wake Forest
Wake Forest restaurants that serve mussels
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Wake Forest - 006
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Wake Forest - 006
3612 Rogers Branch Road #112, Wake Forest
|Mussels
|$12.99
Steamed mussels tossed in a white wine, butter & garlic herb pan sauce served with grilled ciabatta bread
More about Sushi Siam - 🎊Use promo code “BOGO” followed by number of roll for free. Ex “BOGO1” is buy 1 get 1 , not valid through for third-party
Sushi Siam - 🎊Use promo code “BOGO” followed by number of roll for free. Ex “BOGO1” is buy 1 get 1 , not valid through for third-party
928 Gateway Commons Cir, Wake Forest
|Dynamite Mussels
|$9.95
Baked New Zealand green Mussels with japanese mayo