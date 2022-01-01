Nachos in Wake Forest
Wake Forest restaurants that serve nachos
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Big Al's BBQ
950 Gateway Commons Circle, Wake Forest
|BBQ Nachos
Cheese, Pork, Sour Cream
Gonza Tacos y Tequila
1849 South Main St., Wake Forest
|NACHOS GABACHOS
|$13.00
chicken tinga / tortilla chips / cheese / pico de gallo / guacamole / mexican cream
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
1000 Forestville Rd, Wake Forest
|Nachos
|$13.99
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Real McCoy's
3325 Rogers Rd, Wake Forest
|Beer Bucket Nachos
|$14.99
Smoked and pulled chicken, pico de gallo, melty cheddar sauce, jalapeños, mexican black beans, green onions, and sour cream.
Buffalo Brothers Wake Forest
11735 RETAIL DRIVE, WAKE FOREST
|Macho Nachos
|$10.00
Tortilla chips, housemade chili with beans, jalapenos, diced tomatoes & black olives / Nacho Cheese or Shredded Cheddar / Salsa & Sour Cream
|Chicken Nachos
|$12.00
Tortilla chips, seasoned grilled chicken, white queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, tomatoes & black olives / Sour cream drizzle