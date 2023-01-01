Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Wake Forest

Wake Forest restaurants
Wake Forest restaurants that serve po boy

Item pic

 

The Cooking Mama @ The Flavor District

11016 Capital Blvd, Wake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Po' Boy$16.00
Salmon Po Boy
Crispy Cajun fried salmon piled on a pistolet 8 inch french loaf and topped with freshly sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, pickles, and Mama’s own homemade Remoulade sauce.
(Allergens: Dairy, Shellfish, Eggs, Wheat, Soy)
Shrimp Po' Boy$14.50
Crispy Cajun fried shrimp piled on a pistolet 8 inch french loaf and topped with freshly sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, pickles, and Mama’s own homemade Remoulade sauce.
Allergens: (Dairy, Shellfish, Eggs, Wheat, Soy)
Chicken Po' Boy$13.50
Tender and perfectly seasoned chicken breast fried and served on a pistolet 8 inch French loaf and topped with freshly sliced tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and Mama’s own creamy buffalo sauce.
(Allergens: Dairy, Eggs, Wheat, Soy)
More about The Cooking Mama @ The Flavor District
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Real McCoy's

3325 Rogers Rd, Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (437 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shrimp Po-Boy$17.99
with Lettuce, Tomato, and a Cajun Tartar Sauce. On a toasted Baguette.
More about Real McCoy's

