Po boy in Wake Forest
Wake Forest restaurants that serve po boy
More about The Cooking Mama @ The Flavor District
The Cooking Mama @ The Flavor District
11016 Capital Blvd, Wake Forest
|Salmon Po' Boy
|$16.00
Salmon Po Boy
Crispy Cajun fried salmon piled on a pistolet 8 inch french loaf and topped with freshly sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, pickles, and Mama’s own homemade Remoulade sauce.
(Allergens: Dairy, Shellfish, Eggs, Wheat, Soy)
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$14.50
Crispy Cajun fried shrimp piled on a pistolet 8 inch french loaf and topped with freshly sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, pickles, and Mama’s own homemade Remoulade sauce.
Allergens: (Dairy, Shellfish, Eggs, Wheat, Soy)
|Chicken Po' Boy
|$13.50
Tender and perfectly seasoned chicken breast fried and served on a pistolet 8 inch French loaf and topped with freshly sliced tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and Mama’s own creamy buffalo sauce.
(Allergens: Dairy, Eggs, Wheat, Soy)