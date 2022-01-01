Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Wake Forest

Wake Forest restaurants that serve salmon

Gonza Tacos y Tequila image

 

Gonza Tacos y Tequila

1849 South Main St., Wake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$20.00
More about Gonza Tacos y Tequila
Sushi Siam image

 

Sushi Siam

928 Gateway Commons Cir, Wake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Box #5 Grill Salmon$14.95
Grilled salmon, sushi rice, 4pieces of California roll*, 2 pieces of fried gyoza and salad.
Saka : Salmon
4/5
Ikura : Salmon Roe
More about Sushi Siam
Real McCoy's image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Real McCoy's

3325 Rogers Rd, Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (437 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Philly$19.99
with Mushrooms, Onions, Red Pepper, and a Béchamel Sauce. With Choice of Side
More about Real McCoy's
Asuka image

 

Asuka

2101 S. Main St. STE 104, Wake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Don$19.00
Salmon sashimi over sushi rice.
Salmon Roe$7.00
Salmon Nigiri Flight$14.00
6pc salmon nigiri plate.
More about Asuka

