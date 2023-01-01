Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon rolls in Wake Forest

Go
Wake Forest restaurants
Toast

Wake Forest restaurants that serve salmon rolls

Banner pic

 

TDLLO Ramen & Sushi

3612 ROGERS BRANCH RD SUITE 101, WAKE FORST

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Roll$5.00
More about TDLLO Ramen & Sushi
Sushi Siam image

 

Sushi Siam - 🎊Use promo code “BOGO” followed by number of roll for free. Ex “BOGO1” is buy 1 get 1 , not valid through for third-party

928 Gateway Commons Cir, Wake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon roll$9.95
Smoked Salmon Roll$9.95
Smoked Salmon Roll$9.95
More about Sushi Siam - 🎊Use promo code “BOGO” followed by number of roll for free. Ex “BOGO1” is buy 1 get 1 , not valid through for third-party

Browse other tasty dishes in Wake Forest

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Collard Greens

Chicken Sandwiches

California Rolls

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Wake Forest to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (75 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (75 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Clayton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (989 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston