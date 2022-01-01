Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Wake Forest

Go
Wake Forest restaurants
Toast

Wake Forest restaurants that serve scallops

Sushi Siam image

 

Sushi Siam

928 Gateway Commons Cir, Wake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Scallop$13.95
scallop, cucumber, tempura flakes, masago and spicy sauce. ​
Hotategai : Scallop
4.50/5.50
More about Sushi Siam
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Real McCoy's

3325 Rogers Rd, Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (437 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sea Scallop Risotto$19.99
Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomato, Mushroom, and Parmesan. Tossed in a White Wine with Grilled Asparagus and Balsamic Reduction
More about Real McCoy's
Asuka image

 

Asuka

2101 S. Main St. STE 104, Wake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallop (Hotategai)$5.50
More about Asuka

Browse other tasty dishes in Wake Forest

Edamame

Eel

Maki

Rangoon

Cheesecake

Prime Ribs

Noodle Soup

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Wake Forest to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Clayton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston