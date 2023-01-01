Shrimp tacos in Wake Forest
Wake Forest restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Buffalo Brothers Pizza & Wing Co
Buffalo Brothers Pizza & Wing Co
11735 RETAIL DRIVE, WAKE FOREST
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Two tacos filled with fried or blackened grilled shrimp, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips
More about Raleigh Tamales
Raleigh Tamales
11016 Capital Blvd, Raleigh
|(1) Shrimp Taco
|$4.98
Breaded fried shrimp in Mexican Street Corn Seasoning , topped with cabbage , Pico de Gallo, house chipotle mayo, Cotija.
Corn Tortilla and shrimp breading are gluten free
Flour tortilla not gluten free