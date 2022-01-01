Sundaes in Wake Forest
Wake Forest restaurants that serve sundaes
More about Real McCoy's
Real McCoy's
3325 Rogers Rd, Wake Forest
|Brownie Sundae
|$7.99
Triple chocolate fudge brownie topped with chocolate & caramel sauce, whipped cream and a cherry
More about Buffalo Brothers Wake Forest
Buffalo Brothers Wake Forest
11735 RETAIL DRIVE, WAKE FOREST
|Brownie Sundae
|$7.00
Chocolate chip brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce
|Banana Bread Sundae
|$7.00
Homemade banana bread, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce & caramel sauce