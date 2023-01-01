Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Udon noodles in Wake Forest

Wake Forest restaurants
Wake Forest restaurants that serve udon noodles

Sushi Siam image

 

Sushi Siam - 🎊Use promo code “BOGO” followed by number of roll for free. Ex “BOGO1” is buy 1 get 1 , not valid through for third-party

928 Gateway Commons Cir, Wake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Udon Tempura Noodle Soup$12.95
Japanese udon noodles with shrimp and vegetable tempura
Steamed Udon Noodles$5.00
Asuka image

 

Asuka - 2101 S. Main St.

2101 S. Main St. STE 104, Wake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Udon Noodle Soup$15.00
Udon is a hot, thick-noodle soup in a mildly-flavored broth and selected vegetables. Choose between tempura and seafood.
